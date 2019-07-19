Lenexa City Council candidates on the issues: Favorites on the Lenexa events calendar

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for local office address ahead of the August primary. Based on the (ample) input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for city council in Lenexa.

Today we’re sharing the candidates’ responses to question number five:

Lenexa has a lot of annual events — from the Spinach Festival to the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle to the Chili Cookoff to the Fourth of July Freedom Run. What’s your favorite and why?

City Council Ward 4

Emily Behrmann

It’s so hard to choose, isn’t it? We have so many fun events all year long. As a member of the Lenexa Arts Council, however, I have a warm place in my heart for the Art Fair. Start with displays of wonderful, original art made by people from around the area, live music and food trucks. Add the Farmer’s Market in the morning, kids’ art activities all day, plus wine and beer tasting in the afternoon/evening, and it offers something for a broad range of folks from the community! Thanks to the volunteers and staff at the city and especially Lenexa Parks & Rec for their hard work! Without them, none of these amazing events would happen!

Julie Sayers

Few things instill more pride and sense of community in Kansas City than a good, old fashioned barbeque competition. We are so fortunate to have Sar-Ko-Par as the venue for the Lenexa BBQ Battle, which is not only my favorite event in Lenexa, but one of the best events of the year anywhere in the metro.

The only thing that could top it for me is to see the city add a pug parade.

Linda Leeper

My favorite is the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle because I can sit on our deck with our friends and enjoy the aroma and music before we do our annual walk to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to enjoy the event.