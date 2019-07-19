Briefly Noted: Overland Park candidate forum video; Broadmoor construction in phase I in Mission; Lenexa collecting bandage donations

Overland Park council candidates talk tax incentives, listening to residents, crime prevention. Overland Park residents packed the room for our forum for the city council candidates at the Johnson County Central Resource Library on Thursday. If you missed the event, you can check out video here. Topics included: preparing for the possible loss of revenue to “dark store theory”; the use of tax incentives; organized citizen groups opposing projects; and addressing crime in northern Overland Park.

Broadmoor construction in Mission resuming soon after relocating telecommunication lines. During the contractor’s initial work last week on the Broadmoor reconstruction project, some telecommunication lines were discovered that were in conflict with the new stormwater infrastructure being constructed. The telecommunications lines have been relocated to avoid conflict, and construction was expected to resume this week. The work will include installation of new stormwater infrastructure and then removals of old pavement and sidewalk. The first phase of work involves the eastern two lanes of Broadmoor Street. Traffic will be one-way and southbound during this phase. Businesses along Broadmoor will remain open during construction.

Lenexa’s We Care Committee hosting bandage drive during July. The city of Lenexa’s We Care Committee is hosting a bandage drive through the end of July for Noah’s Bandage Project, a local organization that raises funds for pediatric cancer research and provides colorful bandages for young patients during their treatments. To participate, donors can pick up a box of cool, colorful bandages and drop them off at any of these locations:

Ad Astra Pool front desk, 8265 Maurer Road

Indian Trails Aquatic Center front desk, 8801 Greenway Lane

Flat Rock Creek Pool front desk, 13120 W. 103rd St.

Rec Center lobby, 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway

City Hall lobby, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway

Police Department lobby, 12500 W. 87th St. Parkway

Senior Center, 13425 Walnut St.

Fire Station #1, 9620 Pflumm Road

Shawnee municipal court collecting school supplies for fines. During this year’s back to school season, the city of Shawnee’s municipal court is offering the opportunity for people with fines or warrant fees to pay a portion of what they owe in school supplies. For two weeks only, anyone with a ticket that is not a DUI may pay a portion of their fines and/or warrant fees with school supplies, and a portion of their fines and/or warrant fees will be credited. For more information on how to participate, visit the city of Shawnee’s website.