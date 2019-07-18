Briefly Noted: Overland Park city council candidate forums take place tonight; Boil advisory for Overland Park, Leawood

Shawnee Mission Post’s forum for Overland Park city council candidates set for tonight. The Shawnee Mission Post is hosting a candidate forum tonight, July 18, for candidates seeking city council seats in Overland Park. The forum takes place at the Johnson County Central Resource Library and is designed to give voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities ahead of the August primary election. Details on the forum are below:

Date: Thursday, July 18

Thursday, July 18 Location: Johnson County Central Resource Library (9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park)

Johnson County Central Resource Library (9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park) Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. The forum program is from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Boil advisory issued for hundreds of customers in parts of OP, Leawood. WaterOne has issued a boil advisory has been issued for hundreds of customers in parts of Overland Park and Leawood. The area includes neighborhoods east of Roe Avenue to State Line Road, and from Interstate 435 north to 103rd Street. WaterOne said there are 700 customers in the affected area. The boil advisory was issued following a main break, which caused a brief loss of pressure throughout that section of the water distribution system. [Boil advisory issued for hundreds of customers in parts of OP, Leawood — KMBC]