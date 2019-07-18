Best Bets for the Weekend: See all the stars

It’s the height of summer and it feels like we’ve finally worked out our rhythm. Our little one has been sleeping past 6:15 and we’ve even stayed out late enough to watch the fireflies. Maybe we’ll even make it to a fun event this weekend:
- There is nothing not to like about Roald Dahl, am I right? Matilda the Musical begins Friday night at Theatre in the Park.
- Music at the park, movies at the pool, movies at the park, parks at the pool – there are so many possible combinations of fun with these variables. How about music at the pool? Come see Battery Tour at Bluejacket Pool in Overland Park on Friday.
- Our very own Mr. Stinky Feet takes of on a planetary adventure this weekend (read: sentences I never imagined writing). Mr. Stinky Feet’s Rock and Roll Galaxy will entertain at several Johnson County Library branches this weekend.
- Lenexa has a bunch of fun activities happening this weekend, including:
- Movie in the Park: Apollo will be showing Friday night at Buffalo Meadows Park.
- A concert from the Community Orchestra on Saturday evening at the Community Covenant Church.
- And my personal favorite, a Moonlight Bike Ride from Old Town Lenexa through the Meritex caves late Saturday night.