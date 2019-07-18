Best Bets for the Weekend: See all the stars

Julia Westhoff - July 18, 2019 11:00 am
Lenexa Moonlight Bike Ride 2018 (file photo)

It’s the height of summer and it feels like we’ve finally worked out our rhythm. Our little one has been sleeping past 6:15 and we’ve even stayed out late enough to watch the fireflies. Maybe we’ll even make it to a fun event this weekend:

  • There is nothing not to like about Roald Dahl, am I right? Matilda the Musical begins Friday night at Theatre in the Park.
  • Music at the park, movies at the pool, movies at the park, parks at the pool – there are so many possible combinations of fun with these variables. How about music at the pool? Come see Battery Tour at Bluejacket Pool in Overland Park on Friday.
  • Our very own Mr. Stinky Feet takes of on a planetary adventure this weekend (read: sentences I never imagined writing). Mr. Stinky Feet’s Rock and Roll Galaxy will entertain at several Johnson County Library branches this weekend.
  • Lenexa has a bunch of fun activities happening this weekend, including:
    • Movie in the Park: Apollo will be showing Friday night at Buffalo Meadows Park.
    • A concert from the Community Orchestra on Saturday evening at the Community Covenant Church.
    • And my personal favorite, a Moonlight Bike Ride from Old Town Lenexa through the Meritex caves late Saturday night.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories