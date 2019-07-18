2020 Fitness: A big milestone in our expansion project

This week marks a big milestone in our expansion project here at 2020 Fitness: New walls have started to go vertical. And in the coming weeks, the new spaces that will allow us to offer a wider array of classes and services will start to take shape.

After a couple months of prep work, it’s exciting to see the outlines of the new building’s design becoming a reality. And when the project is complete in the coming months, 2020 will have facilities to provide our clients and the community with an even better experience.

For example:

Our new dedicated childcare area will allow us to offer childcare during additional classes throughout the day. Giving parents an option to sneak a workout in while their kids can have a blast in their own “mini-gym” is going to be a win-win for families in the area.

A new coffee bar and lobby will be great spaces for people to gather and socialize before and after workouts. And for people who telecommute, our lobby area will be great for that “third place” between home and work and an opportunity to be productive in a high energy area.

And since we’re ALWAYS looking for ways to have fun moving around, our new rooftop deck is going to double as a pickleball court.

The project is tentatively slated to be complete by late fall. And we can’t wait to show off the new space! And if you want to check out what we do now, sign up for a free class today!