Your Health: LISS Training – what you need to know

Think cardio has to be intense? Think again. LISS training is gaining traction as a low-intensity workout that still helps you shred calories.

LISS stands for Low-Intensity Sustained State. Basically, LISS is any cardio activity where you don’t exceed 70% of your heart rate over the course of 30 – 60 minutes. This includes activities like walking, biking, swimming, or rowing.

This cardio method has been gaining popularity because the workouts are relatively easy to complete, while still allowing you to burn significant calories. Learn more about types of LISS training and their benefits from MyHealthKC.

