Omaha-based THE Athletic Club purchases Prairie Life Fitness in Overland Park

THE Athletic Club, an Omaha-based health fitness organization, earlier this month purchased seven locations of Prairie Life Fitness, including the one in Overland Park. Prairie Life Fitness has been operating the fitness center at 10351 Barkley St. since June 1995.

Tiffanie Trenck, community wellness director of THE Athletic Club, said THE Athletic Club is new to the Kansas City market and is not related to any previous fitness companies in the area.

“We want to make sure that our members and guests clearly understand there’s not going to be any interruptions to their membership experience,” Trenck said. “This is all a plus-plus to what they already know and love, so a lot of exciting things to come.”

THE Athletic Club plans to invest $4 million in upgrades, new services and equipment for the seven former Prairie Life Fitness facilities, which will take place through the end of this year, Trenck added.

Some of the new upgrades will include updated locker rooms, revamped dry saunas, new free weight rooms and equipment for cardio, core and strength work, and new “trainers playground,” to name a few.

“Each club independently has different needs that we’ll be touching on with the improvement plan,” Trenck said, adding that details on upgrades to the Overland Park facility are not confirmed yet.

There are no changes to hours of operation or staffing at the Overland Park location. THE Athletic Club also purchased the Prairie Life Fitness location at 13655 S. Alden in Olathe.