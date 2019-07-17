Evangelistic Center Church opens new church building in Shawnee

Nearly three years after Evangelistic Center Church in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, burned down, the church has found a new home in Shawnee.

The church’s new 26,000 square foot building at 5650 Renner Road is on 34 acres just north of the Shawnee Police Department. Two Sundays ago, the church had its first services there.

“We’re called to Shawnee and also the Kansas City area, so we felt like it was a perfect place that fits the kind of culture that we really believe, which is multi-economic, multicultural, just to stay various,” said Senior Pastor John Crane. “So we felt that really fit the model.”

While looking for a new site for a church building, the church had been conducting Sunday services at its satellite location at Nieman Elementary School, 10917 W. 67th St. in Shawnee. The new church serves as a combined space for both the main and satellite churches.

Crane and his church family were “devastated” when their church at 1024 Truman Road burned down in November 2016.

“We had a fire that destroyed our entire building; it was a 55,000 square foot building,” Crane said. “We pretty much lost everything.”

Crane added that they’re “excited” about their new space.

“It was a very difficult transition to lose everything after all these years and to relocate to a different part of the city,” he said. “It’s been challenging but it’s been exciting because we really believe this was an open door and it kinda gave us a new beginning in a different part of the city.”

Evangelistic Center Church was established in 1954 by Crane’s grandfather. The church has roughly 200 members.

“Our mission is to experience the love of God and to share his love,” Crane said. “We’re just excited about being in Shawnee and the opportunity to reach this part of the city. We have people that come from different parts of the city, but we’re committed to relocating our 54 years into a whole different part of the city. It’s exciting.”