Café Provence proprietors to operate restaurant, market at The Inn at Meadowbrook

The award-winning restaurateurs behind Café Provence and the French Market at the Village Shops have entered an agreement to operate the restaurant and café/market space at the new Inn at Meadowbrook, which is currently under construction.

The yet-to-be-named concept will be “inspired by the flavors and feels of New England,” according to the announcement released by property owner Van Trust Real Estate.

Patrick Quillec, who runs Café Provence and the French Market with his wife Joanne, said the family was excited to be part of the new development.

“Creating a new concept in Prairie Village has been a dream of ours for a very long time,” Quillec said. “We look forward to bringing a unique, locally-owned concept unlike anything else in the city.”

Both the restaurant and the market/cafe will be accessible from the surrounding Meadowbrook Park, which celebrated its grand opening last month. VanTrust said the inn, restaurant and market/café should open this coming winter.

Café Provence has been in operation at the Village Shops for nearly two decades, and has amassed a slew of honors over the years. Zagat once named it the best restaurant in the Kansas City metro, and it’s been deemed one of the top 100 restaurants in the country by Open Table.

The Quillecs opened the French Market, which offers dine-in café fare and pick-up meal options, back in 2013. The French Market moved two doors down from its original location on Tomahawk Road earlier this year, expanding its dining space and menu.

Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson said he was very pleased by the news that the Quillecs would be part of the Meadowbrook project.

“VanTrust continues to implement the promise they made to our community to bring a signature development with top-notch amenities,” Mikkelson said. “This new concept is so exciting to me because it a business owner expanding within Prairie Village.”