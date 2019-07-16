Lenexa City Council candidates on the issues: Implementing Vision 2040

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for local office address ahead of the August primary. Based on the (ample) input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for city council in Lenexa.

Today we’re sharing the candidates’ responses to question number two:

The city recently completed an extensive planning process in Vision 2040. When you consider the Vision 2040 document, what sticks out to you as the top priority for the Lenexa city council to try to address in the coming decades?

City Council Ward 4

Julie Sayers

Throughout the Vision 2040 document themes, I noticed a desire for connection to healthy, sustainable community amenities that would be accessible to all neighborhoods of Lenexa via walking or biking. Although Lenexa is one of the larger cities in Johnson County, its residents value the “small town” feeling it continues to have, and the city can further contribute to this concept by expanding/connecting existing trails with the park system, providing strategically planned bike infrastructure, and facilitating development of local, small businesses that residents of all ages can enjoy within close proximity to their homes.

Emily Behrmann

Integrated Infrastructure and Transportation is my pick. I suggest the creation of east/west connections for all modes of transportation and recreation. Connecting people throughout the city can support the other four priorities (Healthy People, Inviting Places, Vibrant Neighborhoods, Thriving Economy). This also speaks to continued development of a plan to revamp Old Town.

Linda Leeper

I had the opportunity to be a member of the 2040 Citizens Task Force and participate in the discussions. Of the five major themes that that came out of the Vision 2040, Healthy People, Inviting Places, Vibrant neighborhoods, Integrated Infrastructure & Transportation and Thriving Economy. I believe the vision for transportation will be the most challenging as it will require major regional initiatives to achieve a smart transportation system that will connect the different modes. Lenexa has great opportunity to continue its thriving economy, growing the various business sectors and building on the success of City Center.

Tomorrow we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to question three: