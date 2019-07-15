Updates from JCCC: Pardon our dust

It’s been a particularly busy summer at Johnson County Community College. Our Campus Transformation projects continue to progress at a remarkable rate (despite the rain!), and we’re excited to share the improvements our students have to look forward to this fall.

An Enhanced Campus Front Door

Our Student Center is undergoing a complete overhaul to better serve students and the JCCC community. Exterior updates will reinforce the Student Center as the first stop for all visitors, while interior updates will improve access to important services for our students. The project scope includes:

Moving the Welcome Center and the Bursar office to the first floor of the Student Center

Changing the exterior façade on the north side of the building

Reconfiguring roads and walkways for improved wayfinding

The enhanced front door project also calls for the creation of JCCC’s first outdoor sports complex. This portion of the project includes:

Moving the softball field and soccer fields to the north entrance of campus

Adding parking spaces for athletics events

Building a public restroom facility

Parking Expansion

With nearly 18,000 students, employees and visitors coming to campus on a weekly basis, parking is crucial. To address this need, we are adding nearly 200 parking spaces to the front side of campus. This includes the new Athletics Lot and additional spaces in front of GEB and COM buildings.

The Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC)

The finishing touches are underway in this state-of-the-art facility, but that hasn’t stopped a few program areas from enjoying the high-performance environment for summer classes. Our Continuing Education branch is already engaging in contract training courses and client meetings in the new space. By the time fall semester is here, nearly 100 classes in Automotive, Electrical, Automation Engineer Technology, HVAC and Plumbing will take place in the new labs and classrooms. As of now, nearly 20% of these fall courses are already filled!

Mark Your Calendars

JCCC is hosting an Open House and Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Thursday, October 10 for the Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center. Be on the lookout for more details this fall. We hope you’ll join our campus community as we celebrate JCCC’s expanded focus on career and technical education.

Stay up-to-date on these initiatives and more by following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.