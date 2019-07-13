Your Community: Major improvements to Axis 360’s eBooks and eAudiobooks

Thousands of patrons access Johnson County Library’s vast digital collection of free eBooks and eAudiobooks through the Axis 360 app. Good news for these Axis 360 app users: A major update is coming that will improve the performance and user experience for both the eBook reader and the eAudiobook player. This free app allows you to browse, check out, read and listen to digital content on-the-go and the app updates are being made in response to patron and staff feedback.

Improved Performance

With the new browser-based reading, you no longer need to wait for all of the pages of that new eBook to download before starting to read. Readers will love that they can start reading right away! Users will also appreciate the latest Audio Engine which greatly improves the eAudiobook listening experience, including improved audio syncing across devices.

Better Experience

The first thing you will notice when opening the new app is that the look and feel is more consistent with the website. Users will now be able to enjoy the same rich, interactive reading experience whether reading on the website or in the app. You now have the option of downloading a title to your device or streaming from the web. This gives you greater control of what is stored on your device. Stream now with internet or download for later, it’s up to you.

Convenience and Access

Axis 360 provides access to the large collection of eBooks and eAudiobooks offered by Johnson County Library. Browse the eLibrary collection from wherever you are and find popular content for kids, teens, and adults, including fiction and nonfiction. After you have checked out your materials, you can start reading or listening whenever is best for you. The eLibrary is available 24/7 so you can access these resources at anytime.

Updates are being rolled out to both the iOS and Android apps. It is a staggered update, so if you don’t see it now, it will be rolling out soon. Please note that devices running Android 4.3 and lower are not compatible with the app. Those devices can still access the Axis 360 collection via a web browser.

If you are not familiar with the comprehensive eLibrary offered by Johnson County Library, visit jocolibrary.org/elibrary to learn more.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom