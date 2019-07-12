Local sharpshooter organizing attempt at Guinness World Record at Lenexa shooting park

A Kansas City sharpshooter is looking for youth shooters to help him attempt a Guinness World Record for the most clay targets broken as a team over a 12-hour span. He’s picked Powder Creek Shooting Park in Lenexa as the location where he and his team will try to break the current record of 4,602 targets.

Dave Miller, who lives in Grain Valley, Missouri, and works for CZ-USA, a gun manufacturer in Kansas City, Kansas, has already achieved one Guinness World Record: The most targets shot in one hour, a total of 3,653 targets in 60 minutes.

Now, he’s recruiting four youth shooters age 16 to 19 this summer who can attempt qualification at either the Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals in Marengo, Ohio, or the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s AIM Championship before the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships in Sparta, Illinois. He will select a boy and girl from each of the competitions to join him on his team of five shooters for the world record attempt.

Miller said it costs $20 to attempt to qualify for the team, and the revenue goes to the Scholastic Clay Target Program, which provides opportunities for young shooters to get into the sport.

As a recreational and competitive target shooter, Miller said Powder Creek Shooting Park has the resources they need to achieve the world record.

“Plus, there’s a bunch of great people out there,” he added. “It’s just a good place to be.”

The Guinness World Record attempt will take place Saturday, Oct. 12 at the shooting park. If they break the record, Guinness World Records will give each of them a certificate for their accomplishment.

“Add in four other families, four other kids, and the dynamics there, I think that increases the cool factor because now you’ve got the stories behind these kids, where they come from and how they got started and what it means to them to be on this team,” Miller said. “It’s really a feel good story because at the end, four of these kids are going to have Guinness World Record certificates and titles to their name.”