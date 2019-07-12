Briefly noted: Roeland Park group celebrates success of fundraising efforts; Road closure in downtown OP

Roeland Park group celebrates success of fundraising efforts. A group of Roeland Park residents gathered earlier this month to mark the city’s 68th birthday — and celebrate the culmination of a citizen-led effort to raise money for the new pavilion at R Park scheduled to be built next year. The fundraising efforts generated $50,000 for the pavilion.

Road closures coming in downtown Overland Park. Work around the site of the new Edison District development in downtown Overland Park will affect the flow of traffic for the next several weeks. Marty Street, which had been closed for months, is reopening, but part of 80th Street and all of 81st Street bordering the property will be closed starting Monday. Officials expect work on Overland Park Drive to affect traffic access there at points as well.