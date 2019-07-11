Caenen Castle property in Shawnee being sold via auction

A unique piece of property in Shawnee is being marketed for sale in an unconventional way.

About a year after the property first went on the market, the Caenen Castle at 12401 Johnson Drive is being sold at auction.

Built in 1907 based on the design of the Chateau Chavaniac in France, the building in recent years housed Renee Kelly’s Harvest restaurant. When the restaurant closed in October 2017, the owners started renting out the location as an event venue. The three story building is has about 6,600 square feet of space.

Cates Auction Real Estate Company is managing the auction of the property, and is hosting tours July 17 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The property was initially listed at $1.8 million, but the seller’s reserve on the auction is $775,000.

Bidding will be open through Tuesday, July 30.