Briefly Noted: Rep. Davids votes for Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act championed by Rep. Yoder

Rep. Davids gets behind high-skilled immigration bill sponsored by Rep. Yoder. Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids this week voted in support of Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act, a bipartisan bill that was championed by her predecessor, Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder. Yoder helped lead the effort to push the bill in part as a result of the experience of Olathe resident Sunayana Dumala, who lost her status to stay in the country after her husband was murdered in a hate crime. “Kansas businesses depend on high-skilled workers to be competitive and to contribute to the local economy,” Davids said. “This bipartisan bill will allow our businesses to focus on retaining these workers, while also reducing the backlogs for people facing the longest waiting times.”
Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢
You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.