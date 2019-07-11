Best Bets for the Weekend: Dive-in to the heat…

This weekend I suggest we do as the Spaniards do and nap during the hottest part of the day and party during the cool night. Or perhaps we can just soak in the water. Here are several good options for keeping cool this weekend:
- Hot Summer Days. Yes, they are. Almost unbearable, actually. We might as well make the most of it with the Overland Park Arboretum’s water games for the whole family.
- If you’re not familiar with Casi Joy, take some time on Friday night to swing by the Lenexa City Hall. Joy is a native of Smithville, Missouri, now based in Nashville. She was on NBC’s “The Voice” and has some beautiful songs. Date night, anyone?
- Going to a dive-in movie is still a bucket list item for our family. Luckily, this Saturday night you have two ways to enjoy a cool evening on the waterfront…
- Fairway pool will be showing Ralph Breaks the Internet. Admission is just $3 and popcorn is included.
- The Soetaert Aquatic Center in Shawnee will feature How to Train Your Dragon. Fees vary depending on residency and pool passes.