Made in KC owners opening Front Range Coffeehouse and Provisions in Fairway Shops

The minds behind Made in KC have opened a new coffee spot at the Fairway Shops.

Front Range Coffeehouse and Provisions is a Western, mountain-themed coffee shop and bar serving locally curated coffees and teas as well as favorite liquors and popular cocktails. The coffee shop had a soft opening July 2 in its location at 2718 W. 53rd St. in Fairway.

Co-owners Keith Bradley, Thomas McIntyre and Tyler Enders, who also own Made in KC and two other coffee shops in the metro area under the Made in KC brand, have made Front Range a Western-themed spinoff of their cafe concept.

“We want this to be a comfortable place for everybody, even kids, to come in and get a morning cup of coffee or afternoon drink,” Bradley said. “We want to become a neighborhood coffee shop and bar.”

The cafe showcases coffees from Post Coffee in Lee’s Summit and Kansas City brand Thou Mayest, and teas from Hugo Tea Company in North Kansas City. Standard beers like Guinness, Boulevard Wheat and other local favorites will also be on the menu, alongside classic and signature cocktails.

The shop also features locally made products such as Let’s Get Lit candles, Untamed Supply goods and Joe’s Kansas City whiskey.

“With each of those Made in KC stores that we own, they’re really embedded in the neighborhoods that they’re in,” Bradley said. “And so they become the neighborhood shop, if you will. So we like creating that community around, whether it’s locally made goods or a cup of coffee, and we feel like it’s a good spot to do that.”

Bradley said they’re excited to join the slate of storefronts at Fairway Shops, which “have been around Kansas City for a long, long time.” They’re also excited to open a unique space that elicits feelings of the mountains.

“All three of us owners have an affinity for Colorado and the Rockies and go there regularly, and we know that a lot of other Kansas Citians do as well, and so we want to kinda bring some of that feel to Kansas City,” he said.

A grand opening is not yet scheduled but coming soon.

Tentative hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.