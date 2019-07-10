Briefly Noted: AdventHealth Shawnee Mission earns award for positive patient experience

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission earns 2019 Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades. Healthgrades recently recognized AdventHealth Shawnee Mission with the 2019 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. The award recognizes hospitals for their outstanding performance in delivering a positive experience for patients during their hospital stay. Healthgrades evaluates patient experience performance by applying a scoring methodology to nine patient experience measures, using data collected from the 32-question survey of the hospital’s own patients. Hospitals in the top 15% with the highest overall patient experience scores are recognized as Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipients.

DataFile Technologies to locate headquarters in Stag’s Creek office building in Shawnee. DataFile Technologies, a healthcare information data and management company, will be moving its headquarters into the Stag’s Creek office building at 10820 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, in August 2019, the Shawnee Economic Development Council announced Tuesday. The move will bring more than 90 new high wage jobs to Shawnee and will culminate in a fully leased Stag’s Creek office building, the council noted. DataFile Technologies joins Tevis Architects, SpiraCare and Kiene Dental Group in the one-year-old building. The building and its neighboring businesses are the part of the redevelopment of the Nieman Road Corridor and downtown Shawnee.

Lenexa chiropractors pay $350,000 to settle false claim allegations. Two Lenexa chiropractors have paid $350,000 to settle allegations that they submitted false claims to Medicare, U.S. Attorney Steven McAllister said in a news release Tuesday. Brothers Ryan Schell and Tyler Schell, and their former clinic, Kansas City Health and Wellness Clinic, P.A., agreed to pay the United States to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act. The Schells’ clinic was located in Lenexa. In an action filed in federal court in Kansas, the United States alleged that the Schells claimed they provided treatments for peripheral neuropathy and charged Medicare for procedures that were not medically necessary, not actually provided, or not covered by the program. The Schells and their clinic deny any wrongdoing, according to the agreement. [Kan. chiropractors pay $350,000 to settle false claim allegations — Hays Post]