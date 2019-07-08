Updates from Johnson County Community College: Transforming lives outside the country

Providing study abroad opportunities is one of many ways JCCC transforms lives. Spending time abroad helps students, faculty, staff and community members experience new cultures, see significant landmarks and make lasting memories.

It’s Your Turn: Go Away… See the World

In 2018, the Institute of International Education ranked JCCC 9th in the nation for Study Abroad participation. To keep up with demand, our International Study staff are continuously working with faculty to create robust and enriching faculty-led study abroad opportunities. All are open to students and community members.

Upcoming Faculty-Led Programs:

United Kingdom: Globalization of Sports , Jan. 10-19 – Learn all about the globalization of sports by visiting Olympic site venues and some English Premier League (EPL) stadiums! This trip kicks off with a visit to the Olympic venues in London, the only city to host the Summer Games three separate times in 1908, 1948, and 2012. You’ll attend at least two EPL matches between top teams as you experience the birthplace of the modern global sport of Association Football (soccer). Application deadline is Sept. 26, 2019.

Andalusia, Spain: Three Cultures, Three Histories, Three Religions , March 12-22 – Explore the history, art, architecture and legacy of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim communities who contributed to the "Golden Age" of Spain. Experience interactive sessions with both Jewish and Muslim experts who will share the legacy of Jews and Muslims before, during and after the expulsion of Jews in 1492 and its impact today. Application deadline is Oct. 1, 2019.

Belize Archaeology and Ecology , March 15-21 – Explore the archaeological, cultural and ecological treasures of Belize—with a day trip to Guatemala. You'll immerse yourself in the diversity of modern Belize and the ecology of the many national parks and reserves of the Cayo District as well as the barrier reef off the northern coast. Participants must be in good physical condition to hike, swim, and climb Maya archaeological remains. Application deadline is Sept. 23, 2019.

China: Ancient Dynasties, Modern Marvel , May 27-June 8 – This trip offers a truly unique opportunity to see China's ancient and modern architectural landmarks. The itinerary includes exploring the Great Wall, the Terracotta Army, visiting Tiananmen Square and savoring Chinese cuisine with a cooking class. Application deadline is Oct. 25, 2019.

Peru Past and Present, June 2-11 – Experience the Peruvian past and present, including indigenous villages, archaeological sites, and rainforests. This travel experience will include considerable walking and easy hiking. Our faculty leaders will guide your stay in high-altitude areas in the mountains of Peru. Application deadline is Nov. 22, 2019.

From Costa Rica to Germany and China, JCCC proudly offers study abroad programs in more than 50 countries. Questions about JCCC’s study abroad programs? Email [email protected] or call International Education Coordinator, Janette Jasperson, at 913-469-8500, ext. 3470.