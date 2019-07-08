Mae Heitmann of Fairway takes best in show honors in crowded VillageFest pie contest field

When the powdered sugar and flour had settled last week, one Fairway resident emerged with the coveted bragging rights from this year’s VillageFest Pie Contest.
Mae Heitmann bested a field of 49 entrants with her key lime pie, earning best in show honors.
The other awardees this year were:
Fruit Category
1st: Tucker Poling, Prairie Village
2nd: Adam Keda, Roeland Park
3rd: Debra Nixon-Sites, Olathe
Other than Fruit category
1st: Brenda Doyle, Prairie Village
2nd: Jan West, Prairie Village
3rd: Sara Hausback, Shawnee
Youth category
1st: Kylie Roberts, Leawood
2nd: Marigold Finkelston, Prairie Village
3rd: Danica Gattorna, Prairie Village
Judges for this year’s contest were Samantha Able, SM East teacher; Carter Holton, chef at Le Fou Frog; Shanita McAfee-Bryant, chef at KC Culinary; and Chrissy Zemencik, owner at Cake Loft.
There were more entries this year than ever before, said organizer Susan Forrest.
“Even with all that pie, every piece disappeared and was enjoyed by someone,” Forrest said. “Our volunteers did a fantastic job and our judges…kept in good spirits as they soldiered through all 49 pies.”