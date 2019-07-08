Mae Heitmann of Fairway takes best in show honors in crowded VillageFest pie contest field

When the powdered sugar and flour had settled last week, one Fairway resident emerged with the coveted bragging rights from this year’s VillageFest Pie Contest.

Mae Heitmann bested a field of 49 entrants with her key lime pie, earning best in show honors.

The other awardees this year were:

Fruit Category

1st: Tucker Poling, Prairie Village

2nd: Adam Keda, Roeland Park

3rd: Debra Nixon-Sites, Olathe

Other than Fruit category

1st: Brenda Doyle, Prairie Village

2nd: Jan West, Prairie Village

3rd: Sara Hausback, Shawnee

Youth category

1st: Kylie Roberts, Leawood

2nd: Marigold Finkelston, Prairie Village

3rd: Danica Gattorna, Prairie Village

Judges for this year’s contest were Samantha Able, SM East teacher; Carter Holton, chef at Le Fou Frog; Shanita McAfee-Bryant, chef at KC Culinary; and Chrissy Zemencik, owner at Cake Loft.

There were more entries this year than ever before, said organizer Susan Forrest.