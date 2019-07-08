Briefly Noted: Shawnee council and mayoral candidate forums set for Tuesday

Shawnee council and mayoral candidate forums take place tomorrow. The Shawnee Mission Post is hosting candidate forums tomorrow, July 9, for candidates seeking council and mayoral seats in Shawnee. The forums take place at the Shawnee Mission Northwest Library and are designed to give voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities in person, ahead of the August primary election. Details on the forums are below:

Date: Tuesday, July 9 Location: SM Northwest Library (12701 W 67th St, Shawnee) Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Forum program for council candidates from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Forum program for mayoral candidates from 7:30-8:30 p.m. (NOTE: We have updated the start time for the council candidates portion of the forum from the originally announced 6:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.)

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee hosting blood drive July 22. St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee is hosting a blood drive Monday, July 22 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 11221 Johnson Drive. The Kansas City Royals are offering each donor either two free tickets to a Royals game, a Royals T-shirt, or a third choice of $5 toward the purchase of another team’s memorabilia. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org and use Sponsor Code “stjosephcatholic”. For more information, contact Virginia Wiedel, parish blood drive coordinator, at [email protected]

Lenexa offering night cycling event July 20. A Moonlight Bike Ride takes place in Lenexa on Saturday, July 20. Lenexa, in partnership with the Lenexa Optimist Club, is organizing the night cycling event, during which bicyclists take an 11-mile, closed-course nighttime ride from Old Town through the Meritex caves. The family-friendly ride will begin at 10 p.m. Cyclists can register early for a discount and enjoy a pancake dinner after the ride for a $6 donation. Event coordinators recommend decorating bicycles with lights.