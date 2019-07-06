Your Community: The JCL Foundation Makes the Library Shine

It takes many resources and committed individuals to offer the diverse range of services available at Johnson County Library.

“While your tax dollars provide most of that money, the Johnson County Library Foundation helps to provide additional dollars to make that car really shine,” says Foundation president Rich Cook, a real estate lawyer with Stinson Leonard Street in Kansas City.

“The Foundation provides funding for crucial Library programming and services and has built an endowment to help support the library collection. We do that with private dollars donated by corporations, foundations, individual library lovers and patrons.”

With those dollars, the Foundation supports collection enrichment, homework assistance for youth, art programs, early literacy initiatives, youth-at-risk programs, technology enhancements at the Library and more.

Cook appreciates the ability to help the Foundation because he believes libraries are vital to a functioning and vibrant democracy.

“The public should know how its government works and have an informed view of history,” says Cook. “Without that knowledge, it’s hard to preserve democracy. Knowledge requires access to information, and public libraries provide access to people from all walks of life.”

To learn more about the Johnson County Library Foundation, visit jocolibraryfoundation.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom