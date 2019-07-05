Lenexa to add traffic signal at 79th and Renner entering Shawnee Mission Park

Because of increased traffic at the intersection of West 79th Street and Renner Boulevard, Lenexa is planning to add a traffic signal.

The intersection leads into one of the main entrances to Shawnee Mission Park and lies on the city limit border between Shawnee and Lenexa. As such, the two cities and Johnson County Park and Recreation District are jointly funding the nearly $556,000 project, dividing the costs equally among the three government entities.

Lenexa city staff reported in a memo that the city has received several requests for the consideration of a traffic signal at intersection due to increased traffic in the area. A study later found that the intersection does meet warrants for a traffic signal.

After members of the two cities and district met to discuss the project, all three government entities agreed in support of the traffic signal and intersection improvements project. Lenexa will act as the lead agency and will manage the design and construction of the project.

Because the project is new on Lenexa’s to do list, it needed to be added to the city’s capital improvements program. The Lenexa council on Tuesday unanimously approved the project. There was no council discussion or public comment.

City staff anticipates beginning design soon, which would continue into the fall. Construction would begin in spring 2020. Staff also doesn’t anticipate complete road closures at this time, only lane closures, but that will be confirmed after the design phase.