Briefly Noted: Lee Boulevard to close between 95th and 103rd in Leawood for road improvements

Lee Boulevard to close between 95th and 103rd in Leawood for road improvements. Beginning Monday, July 8, Lee Boulevard will be closed between 95th and 103rd streets, weather permitting. Kissick Construction Company will be constructing road improvements starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Lee Boulevard will only be accessible to residents who live along Lee Boulevard, Lee Circle, Lee Court, West 97th Terrace and the Leawood Fire Department. The designated detour routes are State Line Road and Mission Road. Drivers should expect delays, be alert and follow the posted construction and detour routes.

Roadwork to begin Monday on westbound West 87th Street Parkway between Maurer and I-435. Road construction adjacent to westbound 87th Street Parkway between Maurer Road and the northbound I-435 on-ramp is expected to begin Monday, July 8 and continue through October, weather permitting. Drivers should expect delays in the westbound direction, as the work will require periodic lane closures. The concrete trail on the north side of West 87th Street Parkway will be closed within the vicinity of the project until the work is completed. The project will add a dedicated right turn lane to the northbound I-435 ramp, improving interstate access and traffic operations through the West 87th Street Parkway and I-435 interchange.