Apparent head-on motorcycle crash in Mission sends 2 to hospital

Two men were injured when their motorcycles collided Thursday night in Mission.

Mission Police were called to the intersection of West 55th Street and Horton Street at about 10:50 p.m. on a reported motorcycle crash. Recorded radio traffic indicates officers arrived to find two motorcycles had crashed head-on, with both coming to rest in a front yard.

One of the motorcycles caught fire, which was put out by a police officer, according to a witness at the scene.

Johnson County Med-Act transported two men to a nearby trauma center. Their conditions were only described as “stable.”

Check back with this report for updates.