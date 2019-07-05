Apparent head-on motorcycle crash in Mission sends 2 to hospital

Jay Senter - July 5, 2019 7:29 am
Med-Act transported two motorcyclist to the hospital Thursday night after their vehicles collided. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Two men were injured when their motorcycles collided Thursday night in Mission.

Mission Police were called to the intersection of West 55th Street and Horton Street at about 10:50 p.m. on a reported motorcycle crash.   Recorded radio traffic indicates officers arrived to find two motorcycles had crashed head-on, with both coming to rest in a front yard.

One of the motorcycles caught fire, which was put out by a police officer, according to a witness at the scene.

Johnson County Med-Act transported two men to a nearby trauma center. Their conditions were only described as “stable.”

Check back with this report for updates.

