Best Bets for the Weekend: Independence Day round up

The 4th of July has always been my favorite holiday and it’s even more fun now with the kiddos in the picture. Grilling, flag cake and fireworks are just a few of my favorite things and we’re lucky to live in a community with so many Independence Day celebrations. Here are a few:
- The 4th of July isn’t complete without a parade. The theme of the Lenexa Community Days Parade is “There’s no Place Like Home” and it is sure to be heart-warming. Thousands generally attend the day’s events, located in Old Town.
- Villagefest in Prairie Village is a morning mix of pancakes, music, community spirit and entertainment. It’s got loads of free activities and leaves your afternoon free for more partying (or naps).
- Another patriotic activity for early birds is the celebration at Deanna Rose Farmstead. A sweet little bike parade, old-fashioned games on the lawn and a pig calling contest are just a few of the olden-timey events to enjoy.
- If you live in Northeast Johnson County you’re probably already familiar with the Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular. It’s really the place to be for everyone who’s anyone as far as pyrotechnics in Corporate Woods is concerned.