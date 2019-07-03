Sponsored Post

Your Health: Deanna Rose Scavenger Hunt

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - July 3, 2019 10:00 am

Scavenger hunts are a great way to help your child learn through play. When your child participates in a scavenger hunt, he or she practices important skills like problem-solving, teamwork, and gross motor development.

The Deanna Rose Scavenger Hunt was created to help children and their parents enjoy healthy activities outdoors at one of the county’s most celebrated attractions. Since 1978, the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead has been home to animals, birds and attractions that cultivate an appreciation of farm life and Kansas heritage.

Download your free copy of the Deanna Rose Scavenger Hunt at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories