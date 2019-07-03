Your Health: Deanna Rose Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger hunts are a great way to help your child learn through play. When your child participates in a scavenger hunt, he or she practices important skills like problem-solving, teamwork, and gross motor development.

The Deanna Rose Scavenger Hunt was created to help children and their parents enjoy healthy activities outdoors at one of the county’s most celebrated attractions. Since 1978, the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead has been home to animals, birds and attractions that cultivate an appreciation of farm life and Kansas heritage.

