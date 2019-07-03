Briefly Noted: Two weeks left to register to vote in August primary

Two weeks left to register to vote in August primary. There are two weeks left to register to vote in the August primary election. Voter registration closes July 16. Voter registration applications are available on the Johnson County Election Office’s website. The primary election day is Aug. 6. Every voter in Johnson County will have at least one contest on the ballot.

Lenexa council agrees to enter renewable energy program with KCP&L and Westar. The Lenexa city council on Tuesday voted unanimously to enter into a renewable energy program with KCP&L and Westar. The city agreed to a 5-year plan based on a 100% green approach. City staff reported that by locking in at 100% for five years, the city could be flexible in the future and take advantage of other green energy solutions, if they become available and cost effective. Overland Park, Mission, Merriam, Prairie Village, Shawnee, Olathe and Johnson County have signed up to date, each committing for different years and percentages. KCP&L and Westar plan to bring the wind farm online and be operational in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early 2021.

Rainy weather prevents local public works crews from fixing potholes. Rainy weather has been preventing public works crews across the Kansas City metro area from fixing potholes quickly. Nonetheless, crews in Johnson County have been making hundreds of repairs to potholes this year. Overland Park has filled about 4,200 potholes so far this year, while Shawnee has fixed approximately 1,000. Plus, the number of reports of potholes filed by residents has also risen. Overland Park Public Works street maintenance supervisor Cathy Wilson said that from January to April last year, they received 200 pothole reports. In the same time frame this year they received about 570 requests for service. [Why Kansas City’s summer drivers are still swerving around winter potholes – KCUR]