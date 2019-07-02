So many ways to celebrate Independence Day in northeast Johnson County

Happy Independence Day, everyone! There’s lots to do around northeast Johnson County for Fourth of July celebrations. Here’s a list of some of the big events on the calendar:

Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation’s Old-Fashioned Picnic

The Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation is hosting an Old-Fashioned Picnic from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 before the annual fireworks display hosted by multiple northeast Johnson County cities (see event details about fireworks below). The site makes a good view on the Mission’s north lawn from Miege to 53rd Street. There will be picnic tables, but bring a blanket for watching the fireworks later.

Annual city fireworks display with Fairway, Roeland Park, Westwood, Westwood Hills and Mission Woods

The annual city fireworks display with Fairway, Roeland Park, Westwood, Westwood Hills and Mission Woods is planned for just after dusk on Wednesday, July 3 on the grounds of Bishop Miege and St. Agnes School. Local solid waste hauler WCA donated $1,000 toward the event. Parking will be limited at the event and on nearby neighborhood streets. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.

Prairie Village’s VillageFest

VillageFest returns to the Prairie Village Municipal Grounds for its 23rd year on Thursday, July 4. Festivities kick off with a pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m., then a patriotic ceremony at 8:30 a.m., and children’s activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plus, there’s a craft show and pie baking contest. More details here.

Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular

Overland Park’s annual Independence Day celebration returns to Corporate Woods Founders’ Park. The event takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. July 4. A complete schedule is here. New this year is First Watch’s veterans appreciation dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand all evening, leading up to a fireworks performance after sunset. Plan on bringing a lawn chair and/or blanket for seating. No pop-up tents or canopies are allowed, and all dogs must stay leashed. Coolers, food and drink are allowed, but no glass containers. Parking will be available in Corporate Woods. See the map below.

Lenexa’s Freedom Run and Community Days Parade

Lenexa is kicking off its Independence Day celebrations with its 41st annual Freedom Run. It starts in Old Town at 7 a.m. July 4. Afterward, the city is hosting its annual Community Days Parade at 10 a.m., also in Old Town. The parade’s theme this year is “There’s No Place Like Home.” More details and the parade map are on the city’s website.

Leawood’s annual July 4th Celebration

Leawood is hosting its annual July 4th Celebration from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at Leawood City Park. A variety of new and traditional family festivities will take place, including musical entertainment by the “Mikey Needleman Band,” contests and games, and food vendors. A schedule of events and food vendors is on the city’s website. Parking will not be available in City Park. There will be free parking along Tomahawk Creek Parkway and free shuttle buses will be available for transportation to and from City Park.