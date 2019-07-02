Oak Park Mall shoplifting suspects flee police, hit cop car, then tractor-trailer in injury accident

Overland Park Police are investigating after two shoplifting suspects ran from officers and hit a police vehicle in the Oak Park Mall parking lot, near 95th Street and Quivira Road shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officer John Lacy, Public Information Officer for the Overland Park Police Department, says officers were investigating a report of shoplifting at the mall.

“As the two suspects were fleeing, they struck our police vehicle and left the scene,” Lacy said. “Lenexa picked them up in their city, pursued them car and on foot, and now they are in custody, captured in the cemetery.”

Lacy said the officer who was driving the patrol vehicle that was struck was not injured.

Recorded radio traffic indicates the Overland Park officer followed the vehicle to near 87th Street and Quivira, where she was able to report the license plate number on the suspect vehicle. The officer then said that she was no longer following due to the suspect’s “dangerous driving.”

The driver of the suspect vehicle lost control of the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu in the 8400 block of Quivira Road. The car was northbound on Quivira, crossed over the median, and crashed into the side of a tractor-trailer that was driving southbound.

Both women in the suspect vehicle ran from the car into Resurrection Cemetery, immediately west of the crash scene.

Lenexa Police spokesperson Master Police Officer Danny Chavez said Lenexa officers arrived in the 8500 block of Quivira to find the vehicle was already crashed and suspect were running away.

“We chased them on foot and caught them,” Chavez said. “They were turned over to OPPD and we cleared.”

Johnson County Med-Act transported two women, only described as being in their early 20s, to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. No other details have been released.