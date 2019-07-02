Lost Evenings Brewing Company looking to open microbrewery and taproom in Lenexa City Center

Lenexa City Center may be getting its first microbrewery and taproom.

Pat Davis, owner of Lost Evenings Brewing Company, is hoping to move his brewing operations out of his Olathe home and into a retail spot at 16965 City Center Drive.

Davis is hoping the microbrewery and taproom will attract neighboring residents and office workers at City Center to come, socialize and meet with each other.

“I’m trying to create a neighborhood gathering space,” Davis said. “I’m going for, in terms of decor, a British pub mixed with a contemporary craft brewery.”

He specializes in sessionable American and British styles of craft beer. These types of beers tend to have less alcohol content, perhaps 3 to 4 percent alcohol by volume.

“I like the types of beers where I could have a couple pints and not be regretting it the next day,” he added jokingly.

A home brewer for the past six years and member of the Johnson County Brewing Society, Davis said he and his wife, Heather Davis, had been looking for a place to brew outside of their home and settled on City Center because of the new mixed-use developments in the works.

“Looking at the demographics in the surrounding area, it just seemed like the perfect fit for what I was trying to do,” Davis said.

Davis typically brews a variety of American and British style beers, including an American pale ale, an American wheat beer with lemon-citrus infused hops, California common and Kentucky common, and a chocolate cream style beer infused with vanilla and lactose. He said he uses local hops from the Kansas Hop Company.

Currently, microbreweries are prohibited at City Center, but city staff are in talks about changing the city code to allow them. Since Davis’ microbrewery is the first of its kind, he requires a five-year special use permit to operate.

The Lenexa planning commission on Monday night voted 6-0 to recommend the city council approve the special use permit. The council will consider the permit on July 16. Planning commissioners Don Horine, Jo Ella Hoye and Alice Snider were absent.

Once he gets his operation fully running, Davis plans to churn out 500 barrels a year on site. If all plans with the city are approved and he can begin setting up his operations, Davis hopes to open Lost Evenings Brewing Company by the end of this year.