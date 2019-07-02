Dave Lindstrom, Barry Grissom announce candidacies for U.S. Senate. Two Johnson County residents have announced their campaigns to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts in recent days. Democrat Barry Grissom, a former U.S. Attorney during the Obama administration and a Leawood resident, declared his candidacy on Monday. Republican Dave Lindstrom, a former Johnson County Commissioner and member of the JCCC Board of Trustees who lives in Overland Park, announced his candidacy last week. The field of candidates in both parties is growing. Former Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Boyda said she’ll run for her party’s nomination, and Mission Hills Sen. Barbara Bollier confirmed she’s considering a run as well. Republican Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner announced he is seeking his party’s nomination for the seat, and Sen. President Susan Wagle is said to be considering a run as well. James Pearson, a former Johnson County assistant county attorney who had a private practice in Mission, is the last Johnson County resident elected to the U.S. Senate. Pearson served from 1962-1978.

LGBTQ groups host first pride picnic in Johnson County. LGBTQ organizations hosted the first pride picnic in Johnson County, Kansas, on Sunday at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa. Organizers estimated that more than 600 people attended, including LGBTQ elected officials U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids, who represents Kansas’s 3rd district, and Kansas House of Representatives members Susan Ruiz of the 23rd district and Brandon Woodard of the 30th district. Brett Hoedl, chair of Equality Kansas of Metro Kansas City, said a pride event on the Kansas side of the state line has been in the works for a few years. [LGBTQ groups in Johnson County, Kansas, host first picnic with lots of pride — KCUR]

Lenexa man charged with rape of a child. Fernando Nichols of Lenexa was charged Friday with one count of rape of a child under age 14, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties, according to court records. His bond was set at $100,000. [Lenexa man charged with rape of a child — KCTV]