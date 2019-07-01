Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming events

Want to add an event or two to your summer calendar? Johnson County Community College has you covered. From art exploration workshops to wellness training and lectures, a myriad of family-friendly experiences is waiting for you at the corner of College and Quivira.

Youth Art Classes

The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art offers studio classes for children ages 5 – 11. Instructors will demonstrate basic techniques, share professional works of art and guide your budding O’Keefe or Pollack as they create an original masterpiece to take home.

Youth classes are offered weekday mornings and afternoons throughout July. Contact Karen Gerety Folk with questions at 913-469-8500, ext. 4771.

THE HOT ZONE: An evening with Nancy and Jerry Jaax

We are partnering with Kansas State University to host THE HOT ZONE: An evening with Nancy and Jerry Jaax. Their response to an Ebola-related outbreak in the United States inspired the National Geographic series, THE HOT ZONE – A six-part series based on Richard Preston’s 1994 bestselling novel by the same name.

While we might think an epidemic as devastating as Ebola could only occur in a third world country, Nancy and Jerry Jaax know differently. Learn how these K-state veterinarians and leaders became personally and professionally involved when Ebola arrived in 1989 in Reston, Virginia.

The presentation starts at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 15. Nancy and Jerry Jaax will share their experiences, show clips from the National Geographic series and answer questions from attendees. Refreshments and a networking event will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Attendance is free, but registration is required.

Nell Mitchell Wellness Lecture Series

Thanks to a generous donation from the estate of Nell Mitchell, a former physical education instructor at Paseo High School, JCCC staff, students and community members can enjoy the many benefits of active wellness.

If you haven’t found enough “me time” lately, check out the one hour wellness opportunities our Nell Mitchell Wellness Lecture Series provides. Registration is not required, and all are welcome to attend. Comfortable clothing is recommended for the active “How to Build Better Balance” and “Walking for Health” presentations.

Get Your Tickets Now for the 2019 Harvest Dinner

Tickets to this year’s Harvest Dinner will be long gone if you don’t act now! Chef Brandon Winn, a graduate of JCCC’s Culinary Arts program and Executive Chef at Webster House, will delight the taste buds of discerning patrons. Plus, he’s a recognized innovator when it comes to harvest-to-table meals.

Tickets are available to purchase individually or as a table of eight for the August 30 fête. You’re sure to enjoy the reception, three-course dinner and JCCC Center for Sustainability program while contributing to student scholarships.

Don’t Miss Out!

We’re constantly bringing new and diverse programming to campus. Visit our events calendar and follow us on Twitter to stay up-to-date.