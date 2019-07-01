Developers, city leaders celebrate grand opening of The District at Lenexa City Center

Developers and Lenexa city leaders last week celebrated the grand opening of The District at Lenexa City Center.

The District at City Center Lenexa is a mixed-use development featuring retail, corporate, residential, civic and recreational components located at West 87th Street and Penrose Lane, across the street from the Public Market and the new Lenexa City Center Library.

In his opening remarks Thursday, Copaken Brooks Principal Keith Copaken welcomed the crowd to “downtown in the making.”

“This is the next generation of suburban mixed use,” Copaken said. “There’s not another development in Kansas City that combines all these pieces of the puzzle together, and that, in large part, is due to the city. I can’t think of another project that has put all this in one place — let alone done it as successfully as Lenexa has.”

Other speakers at the grand opening and ribbon cutting included EPC Real Estate’s Terry O’Leary, Woodbury Corporation’s Josh Woodbury and Lenexa Mayor Michael Boehm, who shared about the beginnings of Lenexa City Center more than 20 years ago, which was established as part of Lenexa’s Vision 2020 planning document.

“This concept goes back to 1997 when the governing body accepted our Vision 2020 planning document…to create a new downtown in the central part of the city,” Boehm said. “I applaud Copaken Brooks, EPC, and Woodbury Group for buying into that vision and investing in the vision to provide a truly unique project. I’m excited to get this phase officially opened.”

When fully developed, The District will consist of more than 2 million square feet, including civic components for the City of Lenexa, almost 1 million square feet of office and retail, and 375 residential units, including studios, one-bedroom flats and two-bedroom flats.

Retail spaces at The District range from 1,200 square feet to 6,000 square feet, and office spaces lie on three 5,000 square foot floor plates across three office buildings. Parking garages accompany the retail and office spaces.

In February 2016, the Lenexa city council approved a tax increment financing agreement with the developer, The District at City Center LLC, which allows private reimbursement of up to $15.9 million in private TIF-eligible costs. These costs relate to land acquisition, site development, landscaping, utilities and amenities around the site.

The project plan also allows public reimbursement to the City of Lenexa for up to $5.3 million of approved public TIF-eligible costs. These costs relate to construction of street infrastructure as well as amenities surrounding the site, as well as public art for City Center and public structured parking for the Civic Center.