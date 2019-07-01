A year after shooting, district attorney files attempted murder charges against alleged Prairie Village burglar

A year after a man was left with life threatening injuries after being shot attempting to foil an auto burglary in Prairie Village, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office has filed charges against a man they say was responsible for the crimes.

Jacob R. Chaney, 29, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, firearm possession by a felon, and multiple counts of burglary and theft. An arraignment is set for Tuesday in attempted murder case. Chaney was booked into Johnson County jail on June 4 and is being held on $100,000 bail.

The shooting occurred around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, June 15, 2018 in the 2500 block of W. 73rd Street.

The victim was shot multiple times in the torso when he attempted to intervene after seeing an auto being broken into. Prairie Village police put out a call to the public in the aftermath of the incident seeking any information they could get about the perpetrator.

In a press release, District Attorney Steve Howe said the arrest of Chaney was the result of a combined investigation by Prairie Village Police, Kansas City, Kan., Police, and the Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory.

Howe said Chaney should be presume innocent until proven guilty.