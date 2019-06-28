Man pleads guilty to bomb threats that forced evacuation of Roeland Park Walmart

Jay Senter - June 28, 2019 7:51 am
Roeland Park’s Walmart was evacuated in the summer of 2017 in response to the bomb threats Wilbanks made.
Larry Wilbanks’ Johnson County jail booking photo.

Nearly two years after he was arrested in connection to a string of bomb threats to the Walmart in Roeland Park, a Kansas City, Kan., man has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Larry Wilbanks this week pleaded guilty to one count of criminal threat and one count of aggravated criminal threat. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped six other criminal threat charges against him. Wilbanks will be sentenced to prison in mid-August.

During a preliminary hearing in December 2017, Wilbanks had initially pleaded not-guilty to all charges.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Wilbanks was accused of making bomb threats that forced the evacuation of the Roeland Park store in the summer of 2017. Roeland Park police issued a warrant for his arrest in September of that year, and he was located and apprehended in Kansas City, Kan., shortly thereafter. He was transferred to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 18, 2017 and has been in jail ever since.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories