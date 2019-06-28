Cybersecurity company SOFTwarfare moves headquarters from Shawnee to Prairie Village

Cybersecurity software company SOFTwarfare is opening its new corporate headquarters in Prairie Village.

The new headquarters are at 7301 Mission Road in The Village Office Center. Previously based in western Shawnee, the company announced the opening earlier this week.

SOFTwarfare leaders said they believe the move will “foster a new era in the company’s culture and the way it does business, while having a positive impact on the community it joins.”

Additionally, company leaders stated that the move to Prairie Village also positions the company for future growth in the areas of cybersecurity and integration Platform-as-a-Service.

“We wanted to base our company somewhere with room to grow and where we could provide a wonderful experience to our employees and truly partner with the community we reside within,” said Wyatt Cobb, chief executive officer and co-founder of SOFTwarfare. “Being close to good restaurants, world-class fitness studios, shops and parks creates many options for employees to venture out from the office to think and have meetings while becoming re-energized and having fun throughout the day.”

SOFTwarfare provides software solutions for corporate network security. The company developed KillerAppz, an integration Platform-as-a-Service designed to defend data against cyberattacks.

“We are thrilled to welcome SOFTwarfare to The Village Office Center,” said Michael Berenbom, VP of Investments for LANE4, operator of the office center. “Attracting top-quality, modern technology companies is a priority for us, and this new partnership symbolizes the beginning of a bright future for our community and its modern tenants.”