Briefly Noted: Cause of Lenexa home fire deemed accidental by candle

Cause of Lenexa home fire deemed accidental by candle. An investigation of the fire that occurred Wednesday evening near 84th and Lackman has determined the cause of the blaze was accidental from a candle ignition. Two firefighters were sent to hospitals for medical assessment; both have been released. Damages are expected to exceed $50,000.

Here are a few candle safety tips from the Lenexa fire Department:

Never leave an unattended candle, blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed

Avoid the use of candles in the bedroom and other areas where people may fall asleep

Keep candles at least 1 foot away from anything that can burn

If you do burn candles, make sure that you…

Put candle holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface

Light candles carefully. Keep your hair and any loose clothing away from the flame

Don’t burn a candle all the way down — put it out before it gets too close to the holder or container

The department noted that flashlights and other battery-powered lights are safer sources of light during a power failure. Never use a candle during a power outage to look for things in a closet, or when fueling equipment such as a lantern or kerosene heater