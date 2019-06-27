Shawnee Mission looking for input from parents, guardians on improving communications

The Shawnee Mission School District has distributed a survey to district parent and guardians asking for input on their communications practices.

“Your answers will help us understand how you receive news and information about the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD), and what topics are important and helpful to you,” a message to parents reads. “Your responses will help inform our strategic planning work for the 2019-2020 school year and beyond.”

It inquires about what sources of information parents and guardians rely on for information about the district as well as what topics are of most interest.

Parents and guardians of students currently enrolled in Shawnee Mission schools can take the survey here.

The survey is open through Wednesday, July 3.