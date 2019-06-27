Local food truck and catering business Sancho Streetside opens restaurant in downtown Shawnee

Sancho Streetside is coming off the street and into a new brick-and-mortar space in downtown Shawnee.

Well, not completely off the streets. The catering company will still offer its upscale, wood-fire grilled Latin street eats and fusion of Caribbean flavors, and continue providing food truck services at local markets and for Transport Brewery.

But now, after two years in business, co-owners Ryan Moody and Connor Barrier are ready to take the next big step to grow the company.

“We have had our product out on the streets for almost two years now, testing it out, running it out of a truck, running it as a catering facility,” Moody said, “and we think it’s good enough product that we want to get it out there on a daily basis.”

Sancho Streetside opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 11101 Johnson Drive, Suite 110, on the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Nieman Road. First days of operation were during Old Shawnee Days in June. The space was previously occupied by Sweet T’s, a bakery and barbecue restaurant that closed a few months ago.

Barrier said they anticipate offering their new spot as an event space for the local community, such as for Old Shawnee Days.

“We’re very happy and fortunate to be a part of a great community that wants to help grow downtown Shawnee,” Barrier said, “so we’re very excited not only with the location but how we’ve been received both through our neighbors as well as our clientele.”

In the meantime, the owners are working to make frugal decisions that spur slow and steady growth of their restaurant business. As such, a grand opening for Sancho Streetside has not been set yet because they’re saving up for signage.

“We’re trying to grow this company with our income; we don’t to amass a huge amount of debt,” Moody said. “We want to grow as we have enough money and enough people to do it, because we’re firm believers in taking care of the people that help us.”

They plan to double the staff to accommodate the new hours in their downtown restaurant, plus they’re still booking up for future catering events, which remain their bread and butter.

Restaurant hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.