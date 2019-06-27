Briefly Noted: Lenexa house fire sends firefighter to hospital for evaluation; Johnson County call for Meals on Wheels volunteers

Lenexa house fire sends firefighter to the hospital for evaluation. . A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation following response to a blaze at a home in Lenexa Wednesday evening. Fire crews arrived at the home near 84th and Lackman to find smoke and fire visible from a second story window. The blaze was brought under control within half an hour of the firefighters’ arrival. Damage was limited primarily to the second floor. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. No residents were injured.

Lenexa calling for vendors at Spinach Festival. Lenexa is seeking art, fine craft and antique vendors to participate in the Lenexa Spinach Festival on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Vendor items must be handmade fine crafts or primitive/vintage antiques. No manufactured or kit items are permitted. Examples include painted signs, handmade toys, woodworking, yard art, wearables and handbags. The application deadline is Aug. 9.

Johnson County Area Agency on Aging is now recruiting volunteers. The Johnson County Area Agency on Aging is now recruiting volunteers for its Meals on Wheels program. Anyone interested can attend one of the upcoming orientations on the agency’s volunteer programs. The orientations take place 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 and Thursday, July 18 at 11811 S. Sunset Drive, Suite 1300, Olathe. More details on volunteer options and registration are on the agency’s website.