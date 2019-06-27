Best Bets for the Weekend: Fireworks, furry friends, goats

How is already almost July? I feel like summer is just getting started! Let’s make the most of it this weekend, shall we?
- Are we already in the Dog Days of Summer? Decide tonight at the Unleashed Pet Adoption event at the Mission Market. Numerous vendors and new friends will be on hand. And remember – cuddles are free!
- Okay so goat yoga. Goat yoga. Goat yoga. Maybe if I keep typing those two words together they will begin making sense. Goat yoga. Nope, not working. I guess I’ll have to see it for myself tonight at Deanna Rose. New things, people. Let’s give it a go.
- I don’t know about you, but by the evening of the 4th of July I am usually too wiped out for fireworks. Luckily I can get my fix on Friday night at Shawnee Parks and Rec’s third annual Parked at Stump Park. Food trucks, music, kids entertainment and fireworks are on tap.
- Johnson County LGBTQ groups are marking Pride Month by hosting a Saturday picnic at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa. There will be food and drinks provided, games, storytime for the kids and visitors including Congresswomen Sharice Davids.