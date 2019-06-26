Tuition, faculty-administration relations and sports programs: Our questions for the JCCC Board of Trustees candidates

Earlier this month, we asked our readers to submit suggestions for questions they’d like to hear the candidates running for seats on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees address.

Based on the (ample) input we received, we’ve developed the five-item questionnaire below and sent it out to the candidates competing in this August’s primary.

We’ll be running the candidates’ responses to these items starting Monday, July 15.

Question 1

In December 2018, the Board of Trustees voted to increase the per credit hour rate for tuition by $1 per credit hour, raising the total cost of tuition and fees for Johnson County residents from $93/credit hour to $94/credit hour. The increase came after three years of no tuition increases. Do you support or oppose the $1 per credit hour tuition increase? Why or why not?

Question 2

There has been a good deal of animosity between the administration and the faculty in recent years. What steps could the board be taking to address this issue and reestablish more positive relations?

Question 3

JCCC has dozens of advisory committees for its various academic and technical education programs. Have you been involved in these committees in the past and how would you use these advisory committees if you are elected?

Question 4

The elimination of the track, tennis and cross country programs has generated a good deal of push back from some members of the community. What’s your vision for the future of athletics at JCCC? Would you support having those programs reinstated?

Question 5

What’s your primary motivation for running for the JCCC Board of Trustees?