Briefly Noted: New exhibit at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery to open July 11

New exhibit at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery in Merriam opening July 11. A new exhibit will be on display next month at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery in Merriam. The exhibit will feature “Art of the Northland” with works by the Northland Art League. The Merriam Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an opening night reception for the artists from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the gallery, located inside the Irene B. French Community Center, 5701 Merriam Drive, for the opening night reception of the new exhibit. The reception include a meet and greet with the artists as well as complimentary drinks and appetizers. The exhibit runs through July 27.

Lenexa driver dies in car accident at I-435 and U.S. 69. Officials confirmed that Robert E. Klusman of Lenexa was killed in a crash Tuesday morning at an interchange between I-435 and U.S. 69 in Overland Park. The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. when his vehicle lost control and hit a cement barrier while he was attempting to merge from I-435 onto southbound U.S. 69 Highway. Another vehicle hit his after the initial crash, but the driver of that vehicle was not injured. [1 dead in crash on Interstate 435 at U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park — KSHB]

JCCC Bookstore closed until July 1. The Johnson County Community College Bookstore will be closed starting today, June 25, for inventory and will reopen on Monday, July 1. Once it reopens, the bookstore will have the following summer hours of operation: