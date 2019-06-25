Briefly Noted: Shawnee and Merriam storm debris drop-off sites open

Shawnee and Merriam are opening their storm debris drop-off sites after last weekend’s storms. The drop-off site in Merriam is at the Public Works Facility at 6901 Knox Ave., and drop-off times are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 through Tuesday, July 2. The drop-off site in Shawnee will be open at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Renner Road. Shawnee residents must show proof of residency to drop off their storm debris, and Shawnee is only accepting storm debris including tree limbs and branches. Here are drop-off times in Shawnee.

Friday, June 28 from noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copaken Brooks announces Amazing Lash Studio coming to The District in Lenexa. Copaken Brooks has brought Amazing Lash Studio to The District at Lenexa City Center. The studio will lease 1,946 square feet at The District, with an opening scheduled for next month. The addition of the Amazing Lash Studio location in City Center makes four total in the Kansas City region.