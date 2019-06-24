Johnson County government signs 20-year agreement for KCP&L renewable energy program

The list of local government agencies that have signed on to a KCP&L program that will provide them with power from renewable sources continues to grow.

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners last week approved a 20-year agreement with KCP&L to join the Renewables Direct program. Through the agreement, public entities and large private customers will receive power from a new wind farm. Details about the location of the farm and when it will go online have not been finalized, but Johnson County reports that KCP&L says the wind farm “may be in operation by 2021.”

The agreement lets participating customers lock in pricing for their energy needs. In Johnson County’s case, officials estimate that is could save around $75,000 per year over its traditional power expenses. Over the course of the 20 year agreement, the total savings would total around $1.5 million.

“Johnson County has a responsibility to our community to lead by example in reducing resource use and minimizing our environmental impact,” said Brian Alferman, sustainability program manager. “Along with our energy conservation initiatives, we’re proud to commit to a local power source and a more sustainable future by purchasing renewable energy and spurring its adoption regionwide.”

County departments that will receive their energy through the Renewables Direct program include wastewater, facilities, the Johnson County Library and the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. KCP&L currently provides just over half of the total electricity used across all county entities.

Several other northeast Johnson County entities have signed on to the Renewables Direct program, including cities like Prairie Village, Mission and Shawnee; Johnson County Community College; and the Shawnee Mission School District.