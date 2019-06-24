Briefly Noted: Former Congresswoman Jan Meyers of Overland Park dies at 90

Former Congresswoman Jan Meyers of Overland Park dies at 90. Former Kansas Rep. Jan Meyers of Overland Park died Friday morning at age 90. A Johnson County Republican, Meyers represented Kansas’ 3rd congressional district for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997, including a two-year stint as chairwoman of the House Small Business Committee. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, who served with Meyers in the U.S. House, noted that Meyers was the first Republican woman from Kansas elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. [‘She was a pioneer.’ Former Kansas congresswoman Jan Meyers passes away — The Kansas City Star]

Lightning strikes Overland Park house Sunday morning. Lightning struck a house Sunday morning in Overland Park, causing a small fire and damaging the home’s electrical system. Fire crews from Overland Park and Lenexa responded to the fire just before 8 a.m. in the 105th block of Bradshaw. They reported light smoke from the attic of the two-story, single-family home, and extinguished a small fire on the second story. All occupants escaped safely, no injuries were reported and two adults are staying with friends and family until the home is assessed. Damage to the home is minor, but its electrical system likely suffered significant damage. Firefighters reported a hole on the opposite side of the house where lightning had blown off some of the siding and likely exited the home. Many of the home’s electrical outlets and light switches were charred, indicating the lightning likely traveled through the home’s wiring before exiting.

Merriam councilmen Pape, Frisby help remove tree felled in storm. Merriam councilmen Bob Pape and Al Frisby helped remove a large tree that fell during the storm Friday morning. Pape said the branch was blocking off parts of Antioch Road near Shawnee Mission Parkway before the city’s public works department was able to move it. The home where the tree fell belonged to fellow Councilman David Neal, who was out of town. [Merriam councilmen voluntarily clean up debris ahead of storm — KSHB]