Your Community: Friends of Johnson County Library prepare for their biggest annual event

If you need a beach read on the cheap, you’re in luck. From June 26-June 29, the Friends of Johnson County Library will sell more than 60,000 gently-read books and A/V materials for bargain prices, with all sales benefiting the Library.

Summer Sale by the numbers

The Sizzlin’ Summer Book Sale is a true community effort. More than 300 volunteers contribute thousands of hours’ time sorting, packing, moving, displaying and selling books. In a given year the Friends handle more than 9500 boxes of gently worn books and AV items totaling approximately 242,000 items weighing roughly 24 tons, or 484,000 pounds. Approximately 2000 boxes of books will be loaded into the space on pallets and distributed to sale tables. Most items are sold for two dollars or less.

Funds raised support early literacy programs, collection purchases and staff professional development at Johnson County Library. Annually the Friends contribute at least $100,000 to the Library.

New hours, new location

This year, the popular event will be held in a new, yet well-loved, location: The Lackman Building, 15345 W 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa. Formerly Lackman Library, the space offers a comfortable and easily accessible site with ample parking and nearby amenities.

Members of the Friends get first dibs on the books and items at the preview day on Wednesday, June 26. Interested in attending the preview? You can renew or join online or at the sale.

This year, the Friends have also extended the hours to give community members more time to browse the stacks.

Sale Hours

Members-Only Preview: Wednesday, June 26, 3 – 9 pm

Hours for all: Thursday – Saturday, June 27 – 29, 9 am – 9 pm

Visit jocolibrary.org to learn more about the Sizzlin’ Summer Book Sale.