Lenexa plans to condemn, acquire properties along Sante Fe Trail Drive for road, trail project

Lenexa is making public improvements to a stretch of Sante Fe Trail Drive and the intersection at West 95th Street.

City leaders this week authorized the acquisition and condemnation of land along the project area, which provides easements and rights-of-way for construction and utility work.

The project involves the construction of turn lanes, replacing traffic signals, relocating drive approaches, replacing storm and drainage facilities, and constructing a multi-use trail.

City documents indicate the project requires some permanent utility easements, temporary construction easements, and property acquisition for the locating, constructing, maintaining and repairing of facilities and utility services in the project area, such as water, gas and sewer lines as well as poles and cables.

City staff received authorization in December 2018 to begin the acquisition process. Seven tracts of land are to be included in the condemnation proceedings. These property owners include: Karbank Enterprises LLC, BNSF Railway Company, Glenn and Cathy Zumbehl, Brychi LLC, Green Prairie Office Center, Gospel Outreach Center Inc. and Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church.

Here is the map of the project area:



The Lenexa council on Tuesday unanimously approved the ordinance authorizing the city’s property acquisition counsel, Orrick & Erskine, to file a condemnation petition with Johnson County District Court to acquire the easements and rights-of-way for the project.

Lenexa will continue to negotiate the acquisitions for three other tracts during the condemnation process and remove any tracts from the condemnation proceedings as they are acquired.

Lenexa city staff noted they anticipate reaching settlement agreements with most of the remaining tracts, according to city documents.

The condemnation proceedings will take about three months. The project is scheduled to begin in fall 2019.